Stand-in Sheffield Wednesday boss Steve Agnew looking to bow out in style with victory over FA Cup holders Chelsea

He has enjoyed his time as caretaker manager.

But Steve Agnew admits he will be glad to hand over the reins to Steve Bruce next week.

Sheffield Wednesday caretaker manager Stev Agnew

Sunday's trip to Stamford Bridge will be Agnew's final match in charge before he begins his role as Bruce's assistant at Hillsborough.

Agnew has guided the Owls to two victories, one draw and a defeat since taking over the team on a temporary basis.

"It has been hectic," conceded Agnew. "I have really enjoyed it. With the help of Stephen Clemence, who has been terrific, and Lee Bullen, I have enjoyed it.

"We had a little bit of a blip at Hull but apart from that the players have been terrific.

"Steve is chomping at the bit. He will be here towards the end of next week and will be in place for the Ipswich game."

Bruce, a four-time promotion winner, was appointed as Wednesday manager on January 2, but is not scheduled to officially take up his role until next month.

The 58-year-old is currently in the Caribbean, watching the England cricket team, as part of a holiday he promised to his family, following a difficult 2018 in which he lost both parents.

"Steve did have a really difficult time last year and we all respect obviously his privacy and the difficulty that both Steve and his family had last year," said Agnew, who has confirmed Fernando Forestieri is available for selection after recovering from a hamstring inury.

"So he's gone out there obviously to watch the England cricket team and it's not been great to watch the last couple of days.

"But he's spent time with the coaches and the players in the nets and what they do, how they do it, he's always looking - albeit this is a different sport - at how you deal with certain situations.

"He's a great guy and a terrific football manager. Once he comes in the building on a regular basis I think there'll be a huge lift within, not just the players, the staff around the training ground because he has the human touch with people."

Wednesday will be backed by nearly 6,000 fans when they take on Chelsea for the first time since 2000. The tie will be screened live on BBC1 at 6pm.

The Blues, who booked their place in the Carabao Cup final by beating Tottenham Hotspur's on penalties earlier this weekend, could hand a debut to new signing Gonzalo Higuain.

Agnew said: "We have tried to give the players some forward thinking positive ideas to the weaknesses that we feel Chelsea have.

"But also we have to be realistic. They have top, top players and many threats in different areas of the pitch.

"We will have to be organised and, more than anything, we will have to show good concentration.

"But on the turnover of the ball, we have got some talented players and I'm sure we can give Chelsea one or two problems."

The Owls have nothing to lose and everything to gain against the cup holders, according to Agnew, who believes the tie could not have been more timely for the club.

"It's an amazing football club Sheffield Wednesday, fantastic fan-base and they will be very vocal on Sunday evening," said Agnew. "It's live on BBC and the exposure that Sheffield Wednesday needs, just a reminder to the whole football world how big this football club is.

"I don't think anybody involved in Sheffield Wednesday needs reminding because everybody realises how big the club is and the potential it has.

"But maybe a reminder to the rest of the football world that Sheffield Wednesday are playing in a huge game."

