Stand-in Sheffield Wednesday boss Bullen will thrive in finally getting his own ideas across, says Owls star

Lee Bullen will relish the chance to finally put his own stamp on this Sheffield Wednesday team, according to one of his key players.

Owls midfielder Adam Reach hinted that the stand-in boss may not have been listened to enough while working as a coach under Carlos Carvalhal, who left on Christmas Eve after a winless run of seven games.

Victory hug from Lee Bullen for Adam Reach....Pic Steve Ellis

Now Reach, a scorer in Tuesday’s win at Notingham Forest, is looking forward to working with Bullen more closely, with the former Owls captain being given the job for the next couple of weeks until a new man is appointed permanently.

“We haven’t had the opportunity to work with him on the training ground yet because of the festive period but we know him well and maybe under the last regime he may not have got to voice his ideas across as much as he’d like. Now he’s got the chance and he’ll put his foothold into it and bring his own ideas.”

Reach says six points is the target for the next two games under Bullen, with Brentford up next at Griffin Park before a home game against Burton Albion on New Year’s Day.

“I think we can do it, I think we can beat anyone, especially now that we have got a little bit of energy and a little bit more confidence,” added Reach.

“ I am sure it will be a tough one but we want to go there as a group and be the attacking Sheffield Wednesday that I think everyone remembers and maybe forgot about the last few months.

“We want to get back to that and hopefully pick up three points there but it’s important all the squad is together, which we are.”