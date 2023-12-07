Tottenham Hotspur turn down manager request from Sheffield Wednesday relegation rivals for ex-Celtic and Liverpool man
One of the sides Sheffield Wednesday will be hoping to chase down in their fight for survival has been dealt a blow in their pursuit of a new manager.
Swansea City parted ways with ex-Barnsley boss Michael Duff earlier this week with their side on 21 points, five clear of the relegation spots and 11 clear of the Owls. They are part of a congested bottom half of the Championship table, with only three points separating Huddersfield Town in 21st place and Birmingham City in 14th.
It has been reported that the Swans have been knocked back by Premier League giants Tottenham Hotspur in their approach for their assistant manager Chris Davies. The 38-year-old has worked closely with former Liverpool and Celtic boss Brendan Rodgers throughout his coaching career and enjoyed success at Swansea as Rodgers' assistant between 2010 and 2012.
Whether Swansea go back in for Davies remains to be seen, though Tottenham's early stance seems clear having only brought him to North London as the right-hand man to Ange Postecoglu this summer.
Among the names also reported to be under consideration for the role are Notts County boss Luke Williams, who has also worked at Swansea previously, and Manchester United coach Eric Ramsey.