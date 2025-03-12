The dust from the impressive hoodoo-ending win over Plymouth Argyle had barely settled when over 1,000 Wednesdayites made the trip over to Norwich as they chased back-to-back away victories. But when they went in 2-0 down at the break there were plenty of moans and groans from those watching on.

But many of them know better now than to write off this group of Owls players, because ahead of last night they’d won 17 points from losing positions in the Championship. When the final whistle went that had climbed to 20, courtesy of goals from Michael Ihiekwe, Josh Windass and Djeidi Gassama - and the away end rejoiced. Boy, did they rejoice.

Our snapper, Steve Ellis, was on hand to capture some moments from the evening as Wednesday fans braved the cold to cheer on their team once again.