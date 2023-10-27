News you can trust since 1887
Spot a Sheffield Wednesday die-hard you know in 33 snaps from Watford and Plymouth Argyle

While the wait for a win this season goes on at Sheffield Wednesday, there’s one thing that cannot be denied - the turning out in huge numbers from the club’s away support.

By Alex Miller
Published 27th Oct 2023, 12:26 BST

A cold and rainy defeat at Plymouth Argyle on Wednesday evening ended with Owls players being clapped off the field by hundreds of supporters - with over 1,200 of them having taken to the away end at Home Park. It followed a gut-punch defeat at Watford just a few days earlier in what was Danny Röhl’s first game in the Wednesday hot seat.

Some of the hardy crew of Wednesdayites will have completed a whopping 888 miles on the road travelling to and from the two clashes.

Here are 33 photos of just a few of the die-hards doing their thing.

1. Some of the 1200 Sheffield Wednesday who made the long mid week journey to Plymouth Pic Steve Ellis

2. Some of the 1200 Sheffield Wednesday who made the long mid week journey to Plymouth Pic Steve Ellis

3. Some of the 1200 Sheffield Wednesday who made the long mid week journey to Plymouth Pic Steve Ellis

4. Some of the 1200 Sheffield Wednesday who made the long mid week journey to Plymouth Pic Steve Ellis

