Spot a Sheffield Wednesday die-hard you know in 33 snaps from Watford and Plymouth Argyle
While the wait for a win this season goes on at Sheffield Wednesday, there’s one thing that cannot be denied - the turning out in huge numbers from the club’s away support.
A cold and rainy defeat at Plymouth Argyle on Wednesday evening ended with Owls players being clapped off the field by hundreds of supporters - with over 1,200 of them having taken to the away end at Home Park. It followed a gut-punch defeat at Watford just a few days earlier in what was Danny Röhl’s first game in the Wednesday hot seat.
Some of the hardy crew of Wednesdayites will have completed a whopping 888 miles on the road travelling to and from the two clashes.
Here are 33 photos of just a few of the die-hards doing their thing.