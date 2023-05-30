The week Barnsley ended a record-breaking run of unbeaten matches by Sheffield Wednesday earlier this season, a point was made by the Tykes of the difference in age and experience of the two clubs.

Michael Duff admitted himself that a list of the ages of each player was scribbled on a board in the home changing room, a move he felt had helped envigorate his dynamic young side ahead of a 4-2 win.

It was the first domino in a form wobble that ultimately allowed Ipswich Town to steamroll their way in behind Plymouth Argyle to achieve automatic promotion, setting the Owls up in the play-offs despite their having chalked-up a remarkable tally of 96 points - the highest in the club’s history.

The play-offs are more fun anyway, they say. And so it proved.

When Wednesday left Peterborough United’s London Road stadium on May 12 requiring a feat never achieved in coming back from four goals down in the play-off format, nobody - including this newspaper - gave them a chance.

What followed was possibly the most remarkable evening in the history of Hillsborough stadium.

To follow that with a 123rd-minute winner in a Wembley play-off final in front of 44,000 adoring Wednesdayites? Where did the Owls find it in themselves to keep going back to the well when all appeared lost?

Age and experience, said Wednesday manager Darren Moore.

“It’s about the character of the players,” Moore told The Star. “That’s the reason we’ve been able to do this.

“When we got to the summer, we knew that to succeed at Sheffield Wednesday we have to have players that can handle the big occasion.

“All those players have thanked me and I’m thanking them. All the things we spoke about at the start of the season, playing for Sheffield Wednesday and what it means, they’ve experienced it first hand throughout the season and today running out in front of them.”

Moore went on to praise the club’s fanbase, who turned out in huge numbers to London, both around town and at the match.

The Owls boss has spoken at length about the mission to bring team and supporter base closer together.

“The crowd once again dragged us across the line,” he said. “They were excellent, I really thought they were superb today.