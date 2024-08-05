Spirit of Carlos era in the air as Sheffield Wednesday man makes exciting claim

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

The countdown is on to the start of Sheffield Wednesday’s Championship season - which kicks off at home to Plymouth Argyle on Sunday.

A sense of cautious excitement is building around Sheffield Wednesday at current. With the success of last season’s survival heroics having been carried over with what has been read as a promising summer transfer effort, players and staff have spoken about the potential of a finish somewhere towards the upper reaches of the division.

With a fresh new playing style and momentum built in a pre-season that ended in a dominant if goalless run-out against CD Leganes over the weekend, club captain Barry Bannan is confident the new campaign can be a hugely successful one for Wednesday. And heading into his 10th campaign in blue and white, he has rarely felt so optimistic.

Bannan was a key member of the Wednesday sides that achieved back-to-back play-off qualifications under Carlos Carvalhal at the start of the Dejphon Chansiri era. Less than a week out from the S6 curtain-raiser, the Scot is feeling similar vibes.

“Not for a long time,” he said when asked when he was last so excited to enter a new season. “In League One with Darren we had those seasons where we knew we would be a dominant team for most of the season, we had that good feeling because we had the best team in the league. But this season in terms of the Championship it does feel a bit different to other seasons.

“I think the last time we had this number of good players was looking back to the Carlos era. I don't know if we're as good as that yet but hopefully we can get to that level. I've been really impressed by what I've seen and I can't wait for the season to start.”