Specific target return date revealed for Sheffield Wednesday attacker

Danny Röhl has spoken glowingly on the attitude and resilience of Sheffield Wednesday attacker Olaf Kobacki as the youngster nears the end of his comeback from injury.

The Polish youngster has not featured since October having sustained what was only described by Röhl as a ‘muscle injury’ picked up in training. Signed from Polish outfit Arka Gdynia in the summer for an undisclosed fee, he has made 10 appearances across all competitions including three league starts.

The 23-year-old is back in rehabilitative training at Middlewood Road and asked on Kobacki’s approach to his time out, Röhl said: “Olaf has a strong attitude. You can expect this from such a player, he has great resilience, he goes through, he works hard. He is now on the pitch and in the next two weeks he will be back in the team training. This gives us a lift.

“There is no question mark, he will come back soon. He has a resilience and a character to him. He is ready, he is not a guy who sits to think 'Oh what happens now?' He works hard every day and it is good that he is around us now. You feel he is closer. He is back in every meeting now, he can learn and understand what we do.”

Pressed on when he expects Kobacki to re-enter the battle for minutes at Wednesday, the Owls boss told The Star he expects him to be back in contention before Christmas - with the December 21 home clash with Stoke City a target date.

“This is football, it is about coming back stronger from injuries,” Röhl continued. “I am sure he will come back well. We look now week to week. The first step is that he was on the grass, he makes some movements now. I think there will come a day he comes into the matchday plus one training maybe in a smaller group to get some football work. Maybe around the Stoke game, that could be an opportunity for him to come back.”