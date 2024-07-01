Spanish side to visit Sheffield Wednesday as part of long-awaited testimonial game

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Sheffield Wednesday’s Liam Palmer will finally get his testimonial fixture this summer, with LaLiga outfit, Leganes, coming to town.

Palmer has been an almost one-club man over the course of his career, with a season-long loan spell at Tranmere Rovers being the only time spent away from Hillsborough, and after agreeing a new contract to remain at S6 it has now been confirmed when his testimonial will take place.

A statement from the club read, in part, “As revealed almost one year ago, plans have been underway for some time regarding a testimonial fixture for Liam. We are now delighted to confirm the details of the fixture!

“The Owls will host newly promoted La Liga side CD Leganes at Hillsborough on Saturday 3 August. Leganes were crowned as champions of the Segunda División last season to secure their promotion back to La Liga after a four-season absence. Kick-off at Hillsborough will be at 1:00pm.”

Palmer is currently eighth on the club’s list of all-time appearance-makers after turning out for the 435th time against Sunderland on the final day of last season, and he’s already told The Star that he plans to keep climbing up that list now that his future has been finalised.