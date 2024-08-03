Spanish LaLiga outfit, Leganes, made use of Sheffield Wednesday’s Middlewood Road training ground on Friday.

The club, who hail from the community of Madrid, are enjoying their first ever trip to the United Kingdom, and later this afternoon will take on the Owls as part of Liam Palmer’s testimonial - and also Wednesday’s final preseason friendly before the new Championship season gets underway.

Leganes - or Los pepineros as they’re also known - have been training in Burnley up until now, and faced the Clarets in a friendly last week that resulted in a 0-0 draw. They’ll be hoping for better at Hillsborough, however Danny Röhl and his side will be hoping to put a dampener on their spell in England.

Wednesday were gracious hosts, though, and the day before their clash in S6 the reigning Segunda Liga champions were given access to Middlewood Road’s facilities in preparation for the fixture - utilising the pitches and the gym ahead of their meeting at 1pm today - and it was described as ‘wonderful’ by their English social media accounts.

The Spanish club haven’t had much joy in their preseason games so far, losing to AD Alcorcón between draws to Burnley and French side, OGC Nice, but with the start of their first season back in the top-flight just a couple of weeks away, they’ll be eager to pick up a victory in South Yorkshire at the Owls’ expense.

Last season’s top scorer, Miguel de la Fuente, is expected to feature up front when today’s game gets underway, however there are question marks over another of their marksmen after Diego Garcia missed their last game. Enric Franquesa also sat that one out.

Wednesday are expected to field a strong side in Palmer’s testimonial, with the long-serving Owl set to walk out as captain before handing it back to Barry Bannan for next weekend’s season opener with Plymouth Argyle.