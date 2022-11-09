Southampton v Sheffield Wednesday Carabao Cup updates as Owls look to spring upset
Hello and a very warm welcome to The Star’s coverage of Sheffield Wednesday’s latest cup outing.
The Carabao carnage continues on the South Coast this evening as Wednesday take on Premier League Southampton at St Mary’s.
The Owls are hoping to secure a place in the fourth round for the first time since 2015 and spring an upset by beating a top tier outfit for the first time since their FA Cup win over Brighton in January 2020.
Southampton v Sheffield Wednesday LIVE updates
Saints team news as we have it..
Southampton’s ‘B Team’ beat their Sunderland counterparts on Monday with no first team players in the line-up, a nine-man switch on their previous star-heavy line-up in a rampant win over Middlesbrough.
That frees up the likes of returning injury pair Romeo Lavia and Germany international Armel Bella-Kotchap to potentially play a part against Wednesday as they continue their recovery.
One player who was expected to feature in the PL2 clash was 18-year-old right-back Lewis Payne. His absence from the second string side offers a hint that he could be in line to make his second senior appearance.
And with only one game left – at Liverpool on Saturday – before their break, the likes of first team in-and-outers Adam Armstrong, Sekou Mara and Samuel Edozie could feature as Southampton look to bounce back from the Hasenhüttl departure.
The Saints do have their injury woes, however. One-time England World Cup hopefuls Toni Livramento and Kyle Walker-Peters, formerly of Chelsea and Tottenham Hotspur respectively, are both out as is their fellow wing-back Juan Larios, who picked up an issue in their 4-1 defeat to Newcastle over the weekend.
Moussa Djenepo missed the Toon clash to attend the birth of his first child and could well take up his place in the side.
Team news..
Well deserved from one of Wednesday’s finest..
