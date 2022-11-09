Southampton’s ‘B Team’ beat their Sunderland counterparts on Monday with no first team players in the line-up, a nine-man switch on their previous star-heavy line-up in a rampant win over Middlesbrough.

That frees up the likes of returning injury pair Romeo Lavia and Germany international Armel Bella-Kotchap to potentially play a part against Wednesday as they continue their recovery.

One player who was expected to feature in the PL2 clash was 18-year-old right-back Lewis Payne. His absence from the second string side offers a hint that he could be in line to make his second senior appearance.

And with only one game left – at Liverpool on Saturday – before their break, the likes of first team in-and-outers Adam Armstrong, Sekou Mara and Samuel Edozie could feature as Southampton look to bounce back from the Hasenhüttl departure.

The Saints do have their injury woes, however. One-time England World Cup hopefuls Toni Livramento and Kyle Walker-Peters, formerly of Chelsea and Tottenham Hotspur respectively, are both out as is their fellow wing-back Juan Larios, who picked up an issue in their 4-1 defeat to Newcastle over the weekend.