Southampton look to have found their replacement for Russell Martin, and it doesn’t appear to be Sheffield Wednesday’s Danny Röhl.

Speculation has been rife around the Owls boss after Martin was fired from his job over at St. Mary’s, with many reports suggesting that Röhl was of interest to his former club after a successful spell as assistant manager under Ralph Hasenhüttl.

Rumours were mixed, with some stating that talks had taken place and others saying that no contact had been made, however The Star was always under the impression that it was business as usual for the German at Middlewood Road as they prepared themselves for the visit of Stoke City this coming weekend.

Journalist, Fabrizio Romano, stated on Twitter today that Southampton were instead going to appoint former Roma manager, Ivan Juric, to take over from Martin for the remainder of the Premier League season, with a ‘verbal contract in place’ ahead of official confirmation at some point.

Juric has had a decade-long managerial career in Italy with the likes of Genoa and Torino as well as Roma, and he’ll be hoping that his first venture into English football goes better than his short stint with I Giallorossi.