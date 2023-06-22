Sheffield Wednesday will kick off the new EFL season under the lights of Hillsborough Stadium against a side newly relegated from the Championship and in front of the Sky television cameras.

Southampton will make the eight-hour round trip to S6 for the Friday evening clash as the two sides act as the curtain-raiser for the new campaign, both in new divisions and both with new managers.

The Saints appointed Russell Martin to their manager’s position this week after a long-standing wait and are getting moving on putting together their squad. Wednesday fans await the appointment of their boss after the shock departure of Darren Moore, though recruitment work is said to have started.

The long midweek trip north seems to be no issue for the Saints fans, many of whom seem to be excited for a return to some old favourite grounds - including Hillsborough - after their relegation from the top ter seemed all but confirmed many months ago.