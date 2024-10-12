Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Southampton manager, Russell Martin, thinks that Shea Charles is in a great place at Sheffield Wednesday.

Charles has impressed during his loan spell at Hillsborough so far, turning out some excellent performances in Owls colours - and scoring his first professional goal in the fantastic late win over Coventry City in their last game.

The 20-year-old has shone in the Wednesday midfield alongside experienced captain, Barry Bannan, and Martin thinks that he can benefit from being around the likes of ‘outstanding’ Baz as well as Josh Windass. For Charles, he says, it’s about bridging the gap that he needs in order to step up to the top flight.

"He's probably doing Baz's running," Martin joked with the Daily Echo. "What is he now, 34? I'm pretty sure Shea has made his job easier. He's learning - and this is why it will be so important for him, rather than being in and around the first team as an option because the Premier League is such a big jump.

"He's there, he's learning and he's playing in really big games. This loan period will be so good for him. We are really pleased for him. I'm also very pleased for Barry. Baz is an outstanding footballer, one of the most talented ones I've played with. He's still going strong. People like him, Josh Windass, all those guys that have experience will help Shea a lot.

"I hope Shea is enjoying it. Gilly (Saints assistant manager Matt Gill) has spoken to him a fair bit and he seems to be enjoying it. He's got to keep going and keep growing."

Charles has started every game for Wednesday since joining on loan before the closure of the transfer window, and is expected to do so again against Burnley once he returns from international duty with Northern Ireland.