"Sorry" Danny Röhl extends message to Sheffield Wednesday fans after Millwall humbling
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Sheffield Wednesday supporters heading home from Millwall and their third defeat on the spin were sent a message of apology from manager Danny Röhl in the moments after the final whistle. The Owls fell 3-0 to the Lions at The Den in a result that took them to nine unanswered goals in those three matches, with Röhl promising hard work in the forthcoming two-week international break to turn around their Championship form funk.
Away travellers have seen back-to-back defeats to nil against Sunderland and now Millwall. Röhl has made clear that while patience in the process the side are under is important, results must come alongside the steps made.
“Yes of course,” Röhl said when asked whether supporters were right to feel short-changed for the performance shown at The Den. “We want to create more, I spoke in the past about wanting to entertain our fans, we want to attack and play forward. But at first we have to defend well and then we can think about all the defensive things. Of course this is not enough at the moment at the moment with what we are doing.
“Of course we can understand and say sorry for this performance again. It is two away games, seven to zero in the score. This is not what we want to do, but it is a little bit at the moment our reality and now we have to wake up.”
The international break offers an opportunity for Wednesday to take stock in their run of form before they aim to get back to winning ways at home to Queens Park Rangers on September 14.