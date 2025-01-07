Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A marginalised figure in the first half of the current season, Anthony Musaba has started 2025 with a bang. Alex Miller takes a look look at the mission of the man on the Sheffield Wednesday comeback trail.

There’s a well-known cliché in the music industry that suggests the album that follows a critically-acclaimed debut is the most difficult. The freedom and freshness experienced by the artist the first time around makes way for frowning expectation and pressure in a changing world and the result is that, creatively, it can prove suffocating. In America they call it ‘sophomore syndrome’, over here we keep it imaginative and describe it simply as ‘the difficult second album’. It’s a thing, just ask the Stone Roses. Or the Cheeky Girls.

It can occasionally be the case in football. The theory of the ‘one-season wonder’ is one gorged on by social media’s football banter pages and comes about as players suffer a more challenging second campaign in comparison to a scene-bursting debut outing. Opposition teams come to recognise your strengths and your weaknesses, perhaps there’s an injury or the weight of expectation slumps a little heavy. It happens.

It’s an accusation that has been gently nudged towards Anthony Musaba. The Sheffield Wednesday attacker, one of the few players to emerge from the Xisco mini-reign with credit and who continued his progress to be the Owls’ top goalscorer last season, has been in and out of the side this time out and his form has not been as consistent as he might like.

Having started their first four Championship matches, the Dutchman was one of the victims of the ‘cull of Millwall’ in which Danny Röhl reconfigured the set-up of the side and many of its more regular parts. Though a regular as a ‘finisher’ from the bench, Musaba has started only six league matches since.

But there was a moment in Wednesday’s draw with Millwall over the weekend that suggested Anthony Musaba was kicking off the year afresh.

Darting between bodies, he carried the ball 50 yards, riding the odd challenge and showcasing his pace before earning a throw-in in front of the North Stand. It was Musaba at his most effective; raw and fierce and threatening. He’d earlier claimed an assist with a level-headed cut-back to provide Yan Valery with an early opener. His contribution ebbed and flowed a touch but he played with a chest-out swagger not always seen from him this season.

A match further back, Musaba got the match-sealing fourth goal in a 4-2 win over Derby County on New Year’s Day. His celebration, roaring into the Hillsborough sky and racing to his knees, was as raw as his playing style and showed a desperation to succeed in what has no doubt been a challenging few months.

He has the attributes to be a dangerous Championship player and is an individual from time to time voluntarily named by opposition managers as a fearsome threat. It’s about pulling it all together once more and speaking to The Star not long ago, it’s clear he understands the assignment.

“Compared to last season I have had quite a few games starting from the bench,” he said. “It's the gaffer's choice and I am just trying to make the point that I need to start and am trying to do as much as possible when I am on the pitch to show I need to start. It's all I can do, it's all for the team. Last season I started more games.

“Every player wants to play from the start and that is always the best feeling, but all I can do is improve and show that I need to start. You can have frustration but if you only have that then you won't be able to show it. Your frustration has to be for a short time, not for long, then you move on and fight. There are so many games, so there is no need to be frustrated every time. A lot can happen.

“I look back and I made assists from the bench. I think I have made an impact from the bench and I've showed I can do that. Some games ask for a certain thing from the bench and others from the start. The gaffer knows best.”

Comparisons are often made with his great mate Djeidi Gassama, another x-factor flyer who arrived from France last summer to show glimpses of big-potential quality in his debut season. Gassama has his pushed his dazzling feet into the most regular Wednesday side this season and while it is his ball-carrying and territory-gaining ability that has been most evident on the casual eye, it is the development of his understanding off the ball that has been most praised by his detail-orientated manager Röhl.

His is a template Musaba is looking to follow. Starting the year with a goal and an assist in 112 minutes of football, it is the ugly side of things that he has been looking to improve at Middlewood Road this season. Though system tweaks can facilitate the both of them, he is often in a battle for selection with the likes of goal-soaked Josh Windass in a side that has been outscored by only five of the 23 other second tier sides this season.

Röhl playfully described his side as the Championship’s ‘entertainers’ in a recent interview but was more ashen-faced when discussing their defensive efforts. His attacking output is outstanding - two goals and five assists in 986 minutes of league football this season - but it seems clear the likes of Musaba will need to continue their work in preventing opportunities for opponents if they are to elbow their way into a more regular starting berth. His manager recently spoke of a determination to return him to his blistering best form. It’s a work in progress.

“I am working on the defensive part, with the pressing,” he said. “It's so important. We want to make sure the opposition are not able to play their football and you can do that with lower pressing, higher pressing. They are not able to play their games when you press well. These are the conversations I am having with Danny to improve. There are things I need to get better at and I am working hard on that.”

Sophomore syndrome broke the Roses. Tragically, The Cheeky Girls are yet to release a career-salvaging third record. With the attributes to succeed, a stellar start to the year on board and a clear understanding of what is needed from him, there’s plenty to suggest Musaba has what it takes to shrug off the difficulty of a second season.