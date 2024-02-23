Son of ‘at home’ Danny Röhl gets a taste of Sheffield Wednesday academy

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Look, it’s probably unlikely given his age, but Danny Röhl says that one of his sons has been playing in the Owls academy since they came over from Germany, working at U11 level while his dad does his thing with the first team at Middlewood Road.

The German has quickly become a popular figure at Hillsborough since his appointment back in October, and the upturn in performances and results has seen a dramatic increase in the number of people posing for pictures with the Owls boss.

He has been spotted in and around Sheffield city centre back plenty of fans, and the 34-year-old says that it has become a second home to him. And his son is loving his time in S6, too.

The Owls boss told The Star, “The last two weeks my family has been here, and they’ll stay until Sunday - and they’ve enjoyed it… My son is also in the Wednesday academy at the moment, which is great to see, and he loves it. We feel very at home, and that’s important.

“There are a lot of great people who say hello when I’m in the park or shopping with my wife, it’s nice to see… It’s my second home here, and that’s good - I have everything here that I need.