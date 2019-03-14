After spending so long on the sidelines in the first half of this campaign, it’s no surprise that Sheffield Wednesday goalkeeper Keiren Westwood has enjoyed every minute of match action since returning to the first team fold.

And with an unbeaten run under Steve Bruce and seven clean sheets since the start of 2019, Westwood has even more to look forward to as Wednesday lead the chasing pack in the hunt for a prized play-off spot.

Owls keeper Keiren Westwood. Pic Steve Ellis.

After another win on the road at Bolton Wanderers on Tuesday, the Owls now turn their attention to preserving their record at home against Blackburn Rovers on Saturday which the Irish international says will be a vital match.

Speaking to the Star, Westwood said: "We have to keep plugging away. We have another big game on Saturday.

“Every game we have now is massive. If we can manage to get a win at the weekend going into the international break, that would be big.”

With the scramble for both promotion and survival in the Championship looking like it could go down to the last day of the season, Westwood insists the onus is on Wednesday to keep level heads but stay on the pace until the last moment.

Liam Palmer on why Sheffield Wednesday will need to ‘concentrate from the off’ against Blackburn Rovers

"Let's just get to this international break and see where we are at,” Westwood said.

"If we can get to the next international break and are only a couple of points off, you never know.

“We have got some really big games coming up. We have Stoke, Forest and Villa coming up so we play a lot of teams in and around the play-offs.

"There are going to be some really big games. It is something to really look forward to. Maybe the best thing to do would be to not talk it up and see how we go on!”

On a personal level, Westwood is thrilled with his impact in a much improved Owls defensive unit who have looked more robust since the new year – and have the clean sheet statistics to back it up.

"It has been a great turnaround and that is credit to everybody at the club,” he said.

"Bully came in and made a few big calls. I think I have kept nine from from 14 games.

"I'm delighted. If you were a striker and you scored nine goals in 14 games, you would be absolutely buzzing.”