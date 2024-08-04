England star, Millie Bright, unveiled a huge mural paying tribute to Sheffield Wednesday legend, Liam Palmer, on Saturday.

Bright, who was appointed Officer of the Order of the British Empire (OBE) in the 2024 New Year Honours list, was there to watch Palmer’s testimonial fixture on Saturday afternoon as the Owls drew 0-0 with Leganes, but also had a surprise in store for the Owl once the game had come to an end.

‘Palms’ made his way up to The Park pub once he’d finished signing shirts, programmes and plenty more, where he was met by a huge 27-foot mural celebrating his career, from boy to man, at Hillsborough. The piece was brilliantly done by Sheffield artist, Paul Staveley, and was met by huge cheers when revealed.

Bright, a European Championship winner with the Lionesses, said of the project, “I wanted to do something special for a great friend of mind who has been an amazing servant of club and to the City of Sheffield... He has shown true dedication and loyalty. A true legend on and off the pitch and I thought this would be a brilliant surprise to celebrate his career.

“I was extremely happy to connect and work with Paul who designed this amazing mural. A massive thank you to Nat (Briggs) and The Park pub for allowing us to use this area. It’s so important we celebrate and recognise the success of teams or individuals in Sheffield but today is all about Liam and his achievements.”

Meanwhile, Staveley, who has painted murals in venues across Yorkshire, said that he was delighted to team up with Bright and The Park - in secret - to celebrate the Wednesday legend.

“It’s been an absolute pleasure working with everyone to bring this project to life,” he said. “It’s a real honour to be trusted by Millie to come up with something that represents the relationship between Liam and the Owls and that really shows everyone the great career that Liam has had in a Wednesday shirt!

“The staff at The Park pub have been absolute diamonds especially Nat. I hope Liam likes it as much as I do and that the fans get to appreciate it whenever they’re at The Park on match day!”