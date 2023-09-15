‘Something special’ Sheffield Wednesday boss excited to use player in attacking role

The face of Sheffield Wednesday manager Xisco lights up a touch during press conferences when asking about matters technical or tactical.

Never more so, perhaps, than when asked how he intends to use new signing loanee John Buckley.

The Blackburn Rovers man was a late addition on deadline day and arrives with vast Championship experience and a stellar reputation despite his young age at 23.

Buckley has played both as an advanced midfielder and much deeper in his career so far and has attributes to succeed in both roles.

Having spent two weeks working with the new boy over the international break, Xisco spoke glowingly to The Star on what he can offer his side.

“I think he’s a player with very good talent and we can use him for different situations and rotations.

“To keep the ball is important. He has very good timing with the passes and understands very well the directions for some situations in the game.”

Wednesday fans can expect to see Buckley operating high up the pitch in his time at S6. Xisco has spoken about the facets required to increase their attacking potency and the need for players to go toe-to-toe with opponents in one-on-one situations.

Experienced striker Lee Gregory has operated as an advanced midfielder in recent weeks and admitted his struggles in a position largely foreign to him in a long career.

A possible system change has been mooted, but the Spaniard believes Buckley can offer ‘something special’ in that area of the pitch.

“We have tried to use him a little higher. We can put him 10 metres higher and he can give me something special.

“He needs to find the goal, a little more in the last pass. Also in the one against one, he is very good in the one against one and we can use these moments.