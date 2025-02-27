Sheffield Wednesday’s Barry Bannan now hopes that his money-raising evening with The Children's Hospital Charity will be a yearly event.

Over £75,000 was raised at ‘Barry Bannan and Friends’ last year as the Owls skipper teamed up with a number of local personalities to put on a brilliant night at the Mercure hotel in Sheffield city centre, and it was announced late last year that there was to be a follow up in March. That event is taking place this Sunday night, and Bannan can’t wait.

The event is completely sold out as the Wednesday star and the Children’s Hospital Charity look to raise another chunk of money for an incredibly worthy cause, and he admits that he was a little bit surprised at the speed of the uptake from Wednesdayites - both last year and this.

“When you do these things you don’t always know what to expect,” he told the All Wednesday show. “It was only when we put them online and they sold out straight away that you start to realise - that surprised me, we didn’t think they’d go as fast as they did.

"It was an amazing night, and because it went so well we want to make it every year now going forward… It’s something that I hold dear to my heart, and it’s all for a good cause raising money for kids who are unhealthy and in bad positions.”

And when asked why this charity felt like the right one for him, the Owls skipper explained, “I always wanted to do charity work, so I’ve dabbled here, there and everywhere just to get a feel of things. But I’ve been raised around children all my life, my sister’s kids lived with me and then I moved away and had my own… So it’s something that I hold dear, trying to help them, and with my stature in the city of Sheffield it made sense to work with the Children’s. And it’s gone really, really well.”

The event is due to take place at 6pm on Sunday night, and Bannan will be desperate to help his side to victory on Friday against Sunderland so that everyone can head into it in high spirits and ready to donate to a fantastic charity.