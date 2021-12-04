Socceroos World Cup ambition puts even more fire in the belly of Sheffield Wednesday star man Massimo Luongo
Continued form for Sheffield Wednesday is first and foremost in the mind of midfield maestro Massimo Luongo this season, but there’s a certain something on the horizon that would put a little more fire in the belly of any footballer.
The 2022 World Cup in Qatar will take place from November 21 next year and could see Luongo line up for Australia should he be able to keep fit and continue the sort of red hot form that has seen him inspire renewed confidence in the Wednesday side.
Luongo, a former Ballon D’or nominee having been named the most valuable player at the 2015 Asia Cup, has yet to add to his 43 international caps since the first days of his time with Wednesday.
His struggle with injuries has meant his last appearance for Australia came over nearly three years ago.
Luongo has been to World Cups in 2014 and 2018 but is yet to make an appearance. Could his reemergence have come in time to change that in 2022?
“Every call-up I’ve been injured,” Luongo told The Star. “In the very first international window with Wednesday I was fit and I went, but every other time whether it was a two-week injury or a long injury, I wasn’t able to go.
“I’m not expecting anything but I’d love to be a part of it all, especially in a World Cup year, but I’m really not expecting anything.
“I just want to play football and get back to doing what I love doing. The rest is a bonus.”