An injury time winner from midfield man Shea Charles earned Sheffield Wednesday their first league away win of the season at Coventry City. Here’s the verdict of our man Alex Miller on the capping of a seven-point week for the Owls.

The villains in old Western films wear black. It’s a old trope that a quick google suggests has a grounding in the time of grainy back-and-white silent films, designed so that an audience could quickly determine who was on the right side of the narrative’s moral quarrel in a glance. It’s one that has evolved but remains to some extent; though some of Hollywood’s most feted good guys have been plunged in all-dark clothing, but only those with an edge to them. Think Terminator, Neo, Batman. When Walter White blends into Heisenberg to perform his nastiest business he’s invariably wearing his natty black headgear.

So fitting it was, then, that Sheffield Wednesday wore their squid ink third strip in a 2-1 win at Coventry City that saw them disrupt the natural order of things and take the loot in a thrilling movie script climax. They were dastardly in their plans, snarling in their approach and showed cunning when it counted most. Home boss Mark Robins was right when he said post-match that the Owls disrupted play; they made fouls at the right time, they sought to slow the game down in times of Coventry momentum. The scoundrels.

It was a game they were never meant to get anything out of, much less win. Some may roll their eyes at the mention at ‘double away’ disadvantage but the data is clear; teams to have travelled to and from a Tuesday night match are increasingly unlikely to succeed in a weekend match, particularly away from home. A Wednesday night away? After their Saturday hosts had battered an unbeaten side at home with 24 hours more rest and no travel weariness? It’ll have cost more than a few data-heads their weekend accumulators.

Danny Röhl rang the changes in both personnel and in method and it worked. Even in the minutes after they had gone 1-0 down to a goal that looked somehow avoidable, they rallied to play the better football. Many of the most impactful players on the day hadn’t started a Championship game since August, the importance of the maligned Carabao Cup perhaps shining through as the likes of Pol Valentin transferred his midweek outings to the big stage.

Djeidi Gassama is a Danny Röhl project in his own, a diamond-on-the-rough talent with the capability to send Wednesday crowds into orbit with joy and crashing down in frustration from week to week. It was the young Frenchman that drew the fouls that led to Coventry - hardly lilywhite good guys on the day - receiving three yellow cards in five minutes either side of the break. He jinked and jostled Wednesday’s way up the pitch, with Röhl using the post-match press conference to explain his effective defensive efforts.

And there were others of course. The back three went about their business assertively, the midfield two continued to develop the development of their Röhl’s Royce father son partnership, knee-sliding keeper prodigy James Beadle leapt around his penalty area a man on a mission and Anthony Musaba strode on to deliver a killer performance that in the final scenes won the day.

Though two satisfying goals took the headlines alongside some slick passing play between the boxes, it was the weathering of heavy Coventry pressure that perhaps was the most impressive feat - one that marked an upturn on not-so-distant weeks past. They were strong and needling and took on that mantle of a plucky villain, smashing their way to the prize and dancing on opposition turf in unbridled last-gasp celebration.

Röhl was at pains to hint that expectation levels should not skyrocket to post-Plymouth levels after a week that collected seven points despite its gruelling nature. Burnley sit on the other side of the international break, he said, and the fickle fist of football can slam one way or another depending on outcome.

Bad boy Wednesday will continue going about their business. The work undertaken in their last fortnight off proved something of a turning point after a display of real concern at Millwall, they changed things in a not inconsiderable way and got their reward. This time, they’ll nip and tuck the details, they’ll work on what needs to be worked on. In an early season campaign that has already seen elements of the good, the bad and the ugly, momentum is suddenly on the side of the men in black.