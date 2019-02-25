Smithy column: Steve Bruce is starting to give Sheffield Wednesday fans what they want

There were some ‘forceful’ twitter comments after my observations last week on Sheffield Wednesday’s current mindset and their late equaliser in the 2-2 at Rotherham.

But, with respect, some seemed to miss the point, or maybe I didn’t make it very well. The majority of respondents were angry because they thought it was having a go at Owls fans.

Not so.

Right at the top, the piece acknowledges the unbounded joy of a 100th minute equaliser. Of course fans are rightly going to go insane at snatching a late, late draw from a local and increasingly bitter rival. That’s not in dispute. The point was that Wednesday, as a club, should be giving their fans much more to shout about and Steve Bruce needs to wake it up.

Recent results show he is starting to do just that.

*It’s coming home…Sheffield FC is about to make history again with a proposed move to a multi-million pound new ground at Meadowhead.

The club that invented football in 1857 is set to relocate 1.8 miles from its current Dronfield home to Sheffield Transport Sports Club - just inside the city boundary. Negotiations are said to be underway between the clubs and Sheffield City Region and have the backing of Sheffield Council. It is proposed that cricket will continue to be played on the new ground - in keeping with FC’s origins as a spin-off of Sheffield Cricket club.

Previous plans to move back to the club’s original home at Olive Grove - beset by politics and a perceived lack of outside support – are now believed to be OFF the agenda. Relocation of the 162-year-old club is said to have become top priority following new investment from Anglo-Italian consortium LSG Sports. Chairman Richard Tims could not confirm the rumours but said: “Our new investment brings fresh impetus and the support to deliver Sheffield FC back home to the city and further recognise the Sheffield FC brand as an asset for the city around the world.

“This investment group is very well-connected and serious about developing the Sheffield FC brand.”

Sheffield FC’s planned three-game pre-season tour to Russia announced in December has also been boosted by former Russian premier league forward Krylia Sovetov who visited Dronfield to make a 40-minute video on the club. The footage has already attracted over

500,000 views online.