The Steel City derby will return next season following Sheffield United ’s relegation back to the Championship. It was a campaign to forget for the Blades , who could not match the standard of the top flight, largely due to a spate of injuries as well as losing key players last summer.

It wasn’t a great start to the season for Wednesday in the Championship, either, but they did fight from a long way back to secure safety on the final day of the campaign. We now have two Steel City derbies to look forward to, and we haven’t had that since 2019. The last two times the two sides have met, a goalless draw has played out. Here we have rounded up the two starting XIs from the last meeting, in March 2019, to see where the players are now. Take a look below.