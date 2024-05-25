Slovenia, Malaysia and seventh tier: Where the last Sheffield Wednesday and Sheffield United players to start Steel City derby are now

Jamie Kemble
By Jamie Kemble
Published 25th May 2024, 16:00 BST

A look at the starting XIs from the last time Sheffield United and Sheffield Wednesday met in a Steel City derby.

The Steel City derby will return next season following Sheffield United’s relegation back to the Championship. It was a campaign to forget for the Blades, who could not match the standard of the top flight, largely due to a spate of injuries as well as losing key players last summer.

It wasn’t a great start to the season for Wednesday in the Championship, either, but they did fight from a long way back to secure safety on the final day of the campaign. We now have two Steel City derbies to look forward to, and we haven’t had that since 2019. The last two times the two sides have met, a goalless draw has played out. Here we have rounded up the two starting XIs from the last meeting, in March 2019, to see where the players are now. Take a look below.

1. GK - Dean Henderson

Henderson is now with Crystal Palace, fresh off the back of an impressive campaign for the London side.

1. GK - Dean Henderson

Henderson is now with Crystal Palace, fresh off the back of an impressive campaign for the London side.

2. GK - Cameron Dawson

Dawson remains at Wednesday after more than a decade.

2. GK - Cameron Dawson

Dawson remains at Wednesday after more than a decade.

3. LB - Liam Palmer

The Championship's longest-serving player remains with Wednesday.

3. LB - Liam Palmer

The Championship's longest-serving player remains with Wednesday.

4. CB - Jack O'Connell

O'Connell retired from football at the age of 29 due to injury issues.

4. CB - Jack O'Connell

O'Connell retired from football at the age of 29 due to injury issues.

