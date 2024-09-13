An ever-so-slightly biased football legend has listed Sheffield Wednesday as the best football atmosphere in the country, ahead of the likes of Newcastle United and Sunderland.

Sign up to our Sheffield Wednesday newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Chris Waddle is often regarded as the best player to have ever played for Sheffield Wednesday, spearheading the charge of their early-1990s glory days in which they scaled the upper reaches of the Premiership table and made Wembley a home from home in cup competitions. The 62-cap former England international, now a respected BBC pundit, still lives in the Sheffield area and as recently as 2023 re-signed for Hallam FC though he never played a game.

As part of a BBC Sport social media video this week, Waddle was asked to select the five best atmospheres in English football - and you may recognise where this is going. In fifth place, the Geordie trickster selected Everton, with Leeds United in fourth. Waddle’s top three are all clubs that he played for; Sunderland’s Roker Park years in third and Newcastle United in second.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

But there was never any doubt as to where he’d place his faith as the best atmosphere in English football. Across four seasons at S6 he played 109 league matches and scored 10 goals and regularly tells the story of seats clicking upwards as he collected the ball on the wing. Sheffield Wednesday were placed first and Waddle said as part of the video: “I played there for four years, unbelievable support. When Hillsborough is full that is rocking. What an atmosphere it is.”

The Owls have seen some great nights at Hillsborough over the years, with play-off wins over Peterborough United in 2023, Brighton in 2016 and Brentford in 2005. Going further back, Wednesdayites fondly regale the atmosphere on the night they beat Chelsea in the 1991 Rumbelows Cup final and of course across several Steel City derbies.