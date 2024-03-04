Slight concern over star striker as Plymouth Argyle visit Sheffield Wednesday

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The 26-year-old forward has scored 12 goals and grabbed four assists for the Pilgrims so far this season in the 29 Championship matches that he’s played, scoring in both of their last two away games during a rough run of form on the road.

It sounds like he should be fine to make the trip to Sheffield for the midweek fixture tomorrow night, but manager, Ian Foster, explained that he’ll have to be assessed beforehand.

"Everyone is fine,” he told the media this week. “Everyone has come through the game. A few bumps and bruises as you would expect from a tough encounter but we are okay, we are healthy… They were in yesterday but it was a recovery session so we will get a decent assessment of Ryan Hardie today in terms of our tactical work on the grass and see how he is. I think it was just a heavy knock but it was quite painful for him."

Meanwhile, he also spoke about the importance of Tuesday night’s game, saying, "The players are up for every game so it's never an issue getting them ready. The players are desperate to play, there is healthy competition for places.