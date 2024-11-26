'Sleek' 'Mustafa' - one 9/10 in Sheffield Wednesday ratings in win at Hull City

By Alex Miller

Sheffield Wednesday writer

Published 26th Nov 2024, 21:43 BST

A determined Sheffield Wednesday performance earned them a solid win away at Hull City on Tuesday evening.

Goals from Josh Windass and Michael Smith did the business for the Owls, who had a huge number of shooting chances and even - this is no print error - won a penalty, which Windass calmly dispatched. The win was a professional and steady away return and a jump back to winning ways.

Chance completion will remain a talking point at Middlewood Road no doubt and James Beadle turned superman when required between the sticks, but Wednesday were the better side and fully deserved their win on the road on a night their hosts clearly had their issues.

Here are our ratings from a chilly but satisfying evening for Sheffield Wednesday at the MKM Stadium.

Made a remarkable save to deny ex-Blade Slater at close range and keep things goalless - a massive moment. Tipped one onto the post a little later in an equally impressive moment, completed the hat-trick of belter saves with a sprawling one midway through the second half.

1. James Beadle - 9

Tidy. Started a couple of nice moves, did his job against the ball. Unflashy but very steady - no complaints.

2. Yan Valery - 7

Masked up like a blue and white Zorro. Kept things simple and dead tidy on the ball, looked robust without it. Gallantly yellow carded in breaking up an attack in the second half - will now miss Derby this weekend.

3. Di'Shon Bernard - 7

Another sleek and steady outing from Wednesday's new Mr Reliable.

4. Max Lowe - 8

