It will be a full day of South Yorkshire football this Good Friday as Sky Sports announce their live Easter EFL games.

Sheffield United, Sheffield Wednesday and Doncaster Rovers will all feature on Sky Sports this Good Friday, April 19, as part of eight live EFL clashes.

Billy Sharp of Sheffield United is challenged by Liam Palmer of Sheffield Wednesday (Photo by George Wood/Getty Images)

The Blades’ clash at home to Nottingham Forest has been brought forward to 12.30pm while Wednesday’s trip to Norwich has been pushed back to 745pm.

Sandwiched between those games is Doncaster Rovers’ trip to Sunderland which will be shown at 5.15pm.

Then on Bank Holiday Monday, April 22, there will be tthree more EFL fixtures with Portsmouth vs Coventry (12.30pm), Oldham Athletic vs Mansfield Town (3pm) and Brentford vs Leeds United (5.15pm) on the agenda.

The weekend of fixtures could be a pivotal moment in the Championship season as Sheffield United push for automatic promotion and the Owls chase a play-off spot.