Sheffield Wednesday have not been selected for television broadcast on the final day despite being involved in a crucial clash at the bottom of the table. The Owls will fight for Championship survival in their season finale against Sunderland this weekend having given themselves a huge survival boost by beating West Brom last weekend.

Danny Rohl’s men know they need just a point to guarantee safety this weekend, while they could lose and still get over the line, as long as one of Birmingham City or Plymouth Argyle fail to win. There will be pressure aplenty on that final day clash with the Black Cats, but fans who are not making the trip to the Stadium of Light will not be able to watch it live on television.

That’s because Sky Sports have selected three different games for broadcast on the final day. As expected, Leeds United’s clash with Southampton and Ipswich Town’s clash with Huddersfield Town will both be broadcast, with the automatic promotion race still to be decided.

Sky Sports have also chosen a defining relegation clash, with Birmingham City’s date with playoff-bound Norwich City also selected. There will be goal updates of the Wednesday game during that broadcast. The decision shouldn’t come as a surprise given there are now two teams who are more likely to be relegated than Wednesday.