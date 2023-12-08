Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Wednesday's youngsters have had a good couple of runs in the tournament in recent memory, but it's a largely new-look group this season after many of those that played in the last two campaigns either moved up to the U21s or left the club.

They take on Hemel Hempstead in the third round of the Youth Cup on Saturday at midday, with Hillsborough playing host to the tie as some of the youngsters take to the hallowed turf at S6 for the first time. Their visitors have had to win five matches to get to this stage, and will no doubt be looking to take a scalp this weekend.

Andy Sharp's side have had a solid start to their 2023/24 campaign, and currently sit fourth in the U18 Professional Development League after 11 games played. Andy Sharp, who has taken over from Andy Holdsworth after he moved up to become the new U21 manager, says that they've been working hard to pass on the same messages to the group that Danny Röhl is giving to the seniors.

Speaking to the club's official website, Sharp said, “First and foremost we want intensity and energy. Since Danny has come in at first team level, we are trying to filter the same messages down to the 21s and 18s... We have been working a lot around high intensity principles but it’s obviously a big occasion for them and nerves will naturally play a part.

“The early part of the game will set the tone and that will be an important factor. We are looking for them to settle quite quickly and bring our principles over into the performance. It’s a different one to prepare for, having the game at the stadium plays a big part and for some of them it will be the first time playing here.