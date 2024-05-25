Watch more of our videos on Shots!

All the latest news surrounding Sheffield United and Sheffield Wednesday’s Championship rivals.

Sheffield United and Sheffield Wednesday will already be looking ahead to next season, with plenty of work to do ahead of the new season. The Blades need to overhaul their squad following a hugely disappointing campaign, while the Owls must add quality in key areas if they want to avoid finding themselves in another relegation battle.

But the Championship never stands still, and every other team will also be working to improve ahead of the new season. With that in mind, we have rounded up all the latest news surrounding the Blades, Owls and the rest of the Championship.

Robinson on Leeds headaches

Former Leeds United star Paul Robinson has been speaking about Patrick Bamford’s injury issues and the selection headaches facing Daniel Farke ahead of Sunday’s play-off final. “He’s struggled a bit, missing the last couple of games with a knee injury. He would be a big miss. Piroe and Rutter have carried the mantle, not necessarily both well at the same time,” Robinson told MOT Leeds News.

“They’ve both played well in fits and starts. Piroe was excellent at the start, though his form has dipped, but you look at the way they played against Norwich without Bamford. He would be a big miss but a big boost if he is there, Patrick Bamford. It’s a huge game and I have no doubt that they have enough quality, enough good players in the starting XI, to do a job at the weekend. They proved that against Norwich.

“The big thing for me is getting the confidence back after a really disappointing end to the season – the 4-0 defeat to QPR, defeat at home to Southampton on the final day, all ending the season with a little bit of a whimper. Away to Norwich, they got a decent result. It may not have been the best watch but then they got the 4-0 win at home, which is a huge confidence boost to go into the final. Bamford would be a huge miss but it’s not something they haven’t coped with for a big part of the season.”

Jordan on Rooney appointment

Simon Jordan has cast his critical eye over Wayne Rooney’s likely appointment at Plymouth Argyle. "Evaluation too often is considered to be criticism of fault," Jordan told talkSPORT. "I didn't think Wayne Rooney merited the job at Birmingham City. I didn't think he would do the job at Birmingham City. I don't think that many people can argue that Wayne Rooney's managerial career merited taking out a guy who had put the side in the upper echelons of the Championship.

"Wayne Rooney's stature - did it merit a job? It didn't prove to be so. Whether he can be successful at Plymouth is up to him. I saw him on television the other day and I thought he came across well because he was in the position where he was saying something that he meant. We are so bankrupt or devoid of people actually having the courage to say what they see.

"When you see someone say it, you appreciate it. I do. When I saw Wayne Rooney saying 'well, hold on a second here', never mind this, get back and start winning games [in response to Virgil Van Dijk]. I like that. Does that mean now that he can go and manage Plymouth? I've seen nothing in Wayne Rooney's managerial career that indicates to me, besides the fact he was a wonderful footballer, and that he has the courage of his convictions to articulate himself in the media, that he is going to be a wonderful manager.