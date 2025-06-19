Former Crystal Palace owner, Simon Jordan, thinks that a ‘properly run’ Sheffield Wednesday would be pushing for the Premier League.

Sign up to our Sheffield Wednesday newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Jordan has been very vocal about the potential of the Owls as a football club, mentioning on numerous occasions that he has suggested to acquaintances that they would be an outfit worth purchasing.

Now, during a conversation about the three-window fee restriction that has been confirmed, he has spoken out once again about where he thinks Wednesday should be in the English football pyramid.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Simon Jordan sees potential in Sheffield Wednesday

Speaking on his show on talkSPORT, Jordan said, "I think it's a club that you can buy and get huge momentum behind. They are knee-deep in trouble because the owner is running it in a certain way... There is no doubt in my mind that a properly run Sheffield Wednesday with proper energy, proper momentum, proper policies, proper disciplines and proper focus on what it was doing should be a football club that is operating at the top of the Championship and looking at the Premier League.

"There was a time when this club was a significant force in the Premier League... Around the time when Trevor Francis was there, they got to an FA Cup final and a League Cup final and was punching its weight, but it has been asleep for 23 years."

The Owls are currently under embargo over the unpaid wages of a number of players, while the restriction ban confirmed this week means that they won’t be able to pay any fees for players until the January 2027 window.