That’s according to former Crystal Palace owner Simon Jordan, who speaking in his role as a pundit on national radio station TalkSport suggested that - in strictly hypothetical terms - the club is one he would have an interest in buying if he were ever to consider getting back into football ownership such is its potential.

Jordan, who spent 10 years at Palace chairman from 2000 until 2010, has often spoken about the potential of Wednesday as a club and this week described his confusion at how the Owls had spent so long outside of the Premier League given the heritage of the club and the size of its fanbase.

The 56-year-old is in the process of writing a book and revealed on-air that in it he asks himself the question of what club he would look to purchase if he were to get back into the game.

“One of the clubs I mention is Sheffield Wednesday,” he said. “It’s got huge potential. It’s a huge area, a huge catchment, a huge supporter base. It’s a proper football club in a proper area. It’s got everything (you’d need) if you wanted to build that football club and embrace the fans you’d be able to achieve.”

Jordan, who has publicly criticised Wednesday’s current owner Dejphon Chansiri in the past and accused him of ‘throwing a tantrum’ in the days after the October claim was made to The Star that he required a collection of money from the club’s supporters to cover a cashflow shortfall, said the club’s loyal fanbase makes S6 an attractive proposition.

“Sheffield Wednesday are a fabulous club,” he continued. “A proper football club. All I think it needs is some proper leadership - and some money of course and some proper direction, but the fans are there. Look at that play-off semi-final last year, look at the 33,000 fans that they had in that return leg after getting their heads handed to them at Peterborough. Look at how they came back and overturned it.

