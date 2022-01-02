Defender Matthew Pennington scored the game’s only goal in the first half when he beat several Owls players to connect with a corner kick and head the home side in front.
Wednesday huffed and puffed but despite several substitutions and a tactical roll of the dice, they could not find an equaliser and slipped to their second consecutive defeat.
Here's how we rated the Wednesday players...
1. Bailey Peacock-Farrell - 6
Dealt with several aerial balls well in the first half, including a few whipped crosses, and demonstrated improvement in that regard. Little chance with the goal, however. Did flap at one second-half ball which almost cost his side a goal.
Photo: Steve Ellis
2. Liam Palmer - 6
Put his body on the line - and got himself hurt in the process - to stop a certain goal early on in what was the best individual contribution from an Owls man in the first half. Moved to RWB after Paterson's injury and showed plenty of endeavour on a frustrating afternoon.
Photo: Steve Ellis
3. Sam Hutchinson - 6
Made his first appearance since October at the heart of defence in Dunkley's absence and largely handled the aerial threat of the home side well.
Photo: Steve Ellis
4. Marvin Johnson - 5
Comfortable in possession and carried the ball out from defence well in the first half, but struggled more as the game wore on and Wednesday, attempting to play out from the back, ran out of ideas. Replaced by Mendez-Laing in a tactical roll of the dice.
Photo: Steve Ellis