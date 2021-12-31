Granada international and man mountain defender Aaron Pierre could well line up for the Shrews in Sunday’s encounter having served an isolation period after contracting Covid-19.

It had been hoped he may have been able to play in their 0-0 draw with Accrington Stanley in midweek.

One player who will miss out for Steve Cotterill’s side is Leicester City youngster Khanya Leshabela, who as revealed by Cotterill has tested positive.

“We just hope we don’t get anymore and that guys from other clubs don’t get anymore as well,” said the 57-year-old, who like Owls boss Darren Moore was hospitalised with the virus earlier this year.

Shrewsbury have been able to play out three matches over the Christmas period, beating both Cheltenham and Fleetwood before that Accrington draw.

With other clubs including Wednesday having had their schedules decimated by Covid, the Shrews boss is happy with how the club has been able to handle matters so far.

“We’ve sort of kept up our end of the bargain,” he said. “We’ve had the two games and I think we’ve done really well over the last couple of months in avoiding all this.

“We’ve kept on playing where some teams have used this 14-player rule. Over the last couple of months we’ve been down to the bare bones and we’ve ended up with younger players who have stood up to go on the bench that are not ready for the bench.