Shrewsbury Town boss offers honest opinion on 'indifferent' Sheffield Wednesday

The Shrews have taken only one win from their seven league matches so far and are among the early season strugglers in the division, but have high hopes of an upset at Hillsborough on Saturday.

Wednesday go into the match on the back of back-to-back league defeats at Morecambe and Plymouth Argyle, though they are yet to concede in three competitive matches at S6.

“Their football has been indifferent this season because Darren hasn't been there long enough yet,” Cotterill said on Owls boss Darren Moore.

Sign up to our Sheffield Wednesday newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Shrewsbury Town boss Steve Cotterill.

“If you look at his Doncaster teams, you will certainly see a passing style of football and I think that's what he will try to implement with his players at Sheffield Wednesday.

“I've seen some of those things from watching their games in the lead-up to our competition. We've seen them try to play possesion-based football and I'm sure they will be looking to improve on their last couple of results. Our lads have trained very well, we never have any issues with our lads in training.”

Those defeats have seen Wednesday pegged back to 12th place in League One, though several teams above them have played a game more.

Much has been surmised about the pressure a club like Wednesday finds itself under when faced with life in the third tier and the Shrews boss made no secret of his admiration of the Owls’ squad and manager.

“Sheffield Wednesday are a huge club, arguably the biggest in the division, those and Sunderland are nip and tuck,” Cotterill said.

“The quality of player they've got is very, very good. I like Darren Moore and get on well with him. Sometimes he's got awkward decisions because he's got an embarrassment of riches in certain position, which sometimes can make it more difficult. Having said that I'm sure he wouldn't swap that!