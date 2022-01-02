Shrewsbury Town 1 Sheffield Wednesday 0 RECAP: What Darren Moore had to say after second dire defeat of the week
Hello and welcome to The Star’s LIVE coverage of Sheffield Wednesday’s trip to Shrewsbury Town.
The clash is the Owls’ first of 2022 and will see them desperate to bounce back quickly from a humbling 5-0 defeat at Sunderland on Thursday.
We'll be on hand to deliver every meaningful kick of the ball and much more throughout the afternoon.
Shrewsbury Town v Sheffield Wednesday LIVE
Last updated: Sunday, 02 January, 2022, 17:27
‘We don’t want to be too far outside (the play-offs) but there’s still a lot of football to be played.’
Admits the gap to the play-offs is ‘a concern’.
DM on contracts
Club are in talks with Ciaran Brennan over a new deal. Says he wants him to stick around.
DM on the window
Says he intends to call Chris Wilder back regarding Lewis Wing.
No guarantees on the future of any loan players.
DM on boos
Says he can ‘100 per cent’ understand the boos.
DM cont’d
‘We have had the training ground closed for 19 games.
‘It’s damaged our rhythm. You get that back by working on the training ground.
‘We can’t cry over spilt milk. What we can’t do is harbour too much on it’.
‘As a manager you are never pleased to concede a goal from a set play.
‘We just couldn’t get back into the game. I think we’ve come off a crest of where we were at.
‘We have to get back to basics.’
Simply not good enough..
Dire. Lacking. Just not anywhere near where they should be.
Wednesday lose 1-0 at Shrewsbury to stay six points shy of the playoffs. They look a side short on numbers, short on quality and short on fight.
89’ - All of a sudden..
It’s all Wednesday s the Shrews retreat. Corbeanu jinks, Wing shoots, Berahino tries.
Goal kick.
86’ - They’re huffing and puffing
..but nothing is blowing down. To be honest, they’re not blowing all that hard.
Corbeanu miskicks a volley into the deck.
81’ - Sloppy
..the tide has turned again, it seems Wednesday’s purple patch has evaporated.
Sloppy passing in midfield makes it impossible to sustain any pressure.