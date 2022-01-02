Shrewsbury Town 0 Sheffield Wednesday 0: Live updates as Owls look to bounce back
Hello and welcome to The Star’s LIVE coverage of Sheffield Wednesday’s trip to Shrewsbury Town.
The clash is the Owls’ first of 2022 and will see them desperate to bounce back quickly from a humbling 5-0 defeat at Sunderland on Thursday.
We’ll be on hand to deliver every meaningful kick of the ball and much more throughout the afternoon.
Keep it locked.
Last updated: Sunday, 02 January, 2022, 15:28
26’ - GREAT BLOCK PALMER
What a stop from the Scotland international - that’s a goal-saver! Udoh had found Bowman in the middle and six yards out he managed to deflect it over - at a cost. He looks in some pain.
23’ - Things have slowed..
Neither team can get themselves going and after a handful of stoppages due to injury, things have cooled a bit.
Wednesday need to show some quality to break the deadlock.
19’ - Man down
Paterson looks in some pain having collided with Leahy. Pato is holding his knee and both are receiving treatment.
17’ - They ticking over..
A cross from deep gives Berahino the chance to bust a gut, but he can’t get there. Wednesday are popping the ball around better in midfield.
14’ - Good stuff, Owls..
Corbeanu trips, but Wednesday are building.
A Bannan ball over the top finds Berahino, who gives and goes with Gregory. They’re trying and probing. But it remains 0-0.
11’ - PENALTY SHOUT!
..but it didn’t look too strong a shout as Corbeanu blitzes into the box. It’s good defending from the Shrews, who set up a counter attack, which comes to nothing.
The stadium is bouncing and the game is just opening up.
8’ - Well out Bailey!
The Wednesday keeper does well to sniff out any danger and claim a corner kick.
5’ - Nothing much of note just yet..
Wednesdya look keen to get things going out wide through Paterson and Corbeanu..
SHOT Adeniran - but just over. It’s been a bright start for the midfielder.
2’ - Shrews have the early exchanges..
..they’re a confident side and will be bang up for this. Dennis Adeniran does well to nick the ball back but possession is turned over soon afterwards.
It’s scrappy, but the Shrews have had the ball so far.
0’ - And we are off..
Wednesday in that lovely pink kit.