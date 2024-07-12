Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

England will take on Spain in the final of this year’s European Championship - with debate having surrounded the methods of manager Gareth Southgate throughout the tournament.

Sunday will see England manager Gareth Southgate get another shot at achieving what no other Three Lions chief has managed in 58 years as he hunts down a major tournament win in the final of the European Championship in Berlin.

Spain will provide a stern test to that quest having played an eye-catching style of football that pits them as favourites in the eyes of many. The nature of England’s performances have been the subject of debate, with many having been critical of Southgate’s tactical approach given the attacking talent he has available to him. He is the only England men’s manager to have achieved a final berth twice - and is the first to secure a final berth abroad.

Sheffield Wednesday boss Danny Röhl knows plenty about international football having spent time as Hansi Flick’s assistant with Germany and believes that on the highest stage only one thing matters - and that England ‘should be happy’ with Southgate’s record having made two finals, a semi-final and a quarter-final in his big competition experience.

“I know what a national team means,” Röhl told The Star. “It is different to club football. In the national team you have one week with two games normally and the whole country is looking to lots from these games, you have to do this and this and this.

“If you win, everybody is happy, if you don't, everybody says you have to improve this and this. At a club you have all the games to take points and at the end you see the outcome. In the national team you have six or seven games - delivery and everybody is happy, if you don't, you have a lot of pressure. Now when you see the last final and England was there. I think England should be happy with their manager. Even if you have some situations to discuss about how they are playing. But a national team is about results.”

So, who does Röhl fancy in the final? He raised a smile when asked. “It is interesting, this question,” he said. “The best football at the moment, the more attractive football is from Spain. But you see the improvement from England and now the interesting game is coming.

“Why not England? It would be amazing. You can discuss at the start of the tournament, this and this. But in the end of a tournament it is about the result. The results have been right and it's why England is in the final. When you go into a final, you want to win the final.”