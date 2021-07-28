The Owls boss has brought in three loanees so far in Olamide Shodipo, Bailey Peacock-Farrell and Lewis Wing a number that could stretch further as Moore continues to beef out his squad just days out from the season proper.

But there are specific rules around loanees, preventing clubs from putting together a team of nomads from other clubs as is technically possible in some leagues abroad.

Let’s take a look at the rules they have to adhere to and just how many loans Moore may be planning.

So, how many can they have?

Ultimately, they can bring is as many loan players as they wish. The stumbling block comes on matchdays, when no more than five loanees can be named in a squad – across both the both starting 11 and bench.

As per the EFL rulebook, regulation 54.4.1 reads in part: “A maximum of 5 Players registered on a Temporary Loan Transfer can be named in the Players listed on a team sheet for any individual match played under the auspices of The League.

“This maximum shall reduce to 4 Players where a Club names a Player on the team sheet who is registered on an Emergency Goalkeeper Loan.”

Furthermore, regulation 54.4.2 adds: “No Club may sign more than 4 Players on a Temporary Loan Transfer from another Club (or club) in any Season, of which no more than 2 Players may be over the age of 23.”

Where are Wednesday as things stand?

They’ve got the three; Shodipo, Peacock-Farrell and Wing, all of whom are expected to be key players for Wednesday this season and will surely play a lot of minutes.

This leaves them, as it stands, plenty of room for at least couple more – should that be the road he wants to go down.

There’s talk of George Byers’ arrival from Swansea City being imminent, though there are conflicting reports as to whether this is likely to be a loan move or whether it will be something more permanent.

Moore has reiterated the need for more incomings beyond Byers though – there are positions the Owls need to fill not least up top – and he has a reputation for being a major exponent of the loan market..

..has he?

Oh aye. More than most.

Across the course of last season, while manager at Doncaster Rovers, he made no fewer than TEN loan signings. Many of these proved to be master strokes and came from clubs at the very top of the football pyramid – he has contacts you’d expect to see him continue to utilise in the coming weeks.

The most he had on board at any one time was seven, which did leave him in the curious position of having to leave out at least two players that may have otherwise made the matchday squad so as not to break the five loanee rule.