Shock inclusion as Sheffield Wednesday name XI for last years' bogey team Shrewsbury Town
Sheffield Wednesday face Shrewsbury Town at Hillsborough this afternoon as they look to sneak into League One’s top two.
There’s a surprise in Darren Moore’s squad selection as he brings young Rio Shipston into the mix – though only on the bench – while Liam Palmer is back in the squad as well following his absence with an ear infection.
Moore has made just the one change from the side that beat Accrington Stanley 1-0, with Tyreeq Bakinson coming in for Will Vaulks.
Wednesday XI:
Most Popular
Stockdale, Iorfa, Ihiekwe, McGuinness, James, Mighten, Bakinson, Dele-Bashiru, Bannan, Windass, Smith.
Shrewsbury XI:
Marosi, Leahy, Pennington, Moore, Winchester, Street, Bayliss, Dunkley, Saydee, Shipley, Flanagan.
Wednesday won’t have the chance to leapfrog into second place after Ipswich Town beat Exeter City away from home, but they do need to try and close the gap once again.