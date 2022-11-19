There’s a surprise in Darren Moore’s squad selection as he brings young Rio Shipston into the mix – though only on the bench – while Liam Palmer is back in the squad as well following his absence with an ear infection.

Moore has made just the one change from the side that beat Accrington Stanley 1-0, with Tyreeq Bakinson coming in for Will Vaulks.

Wednesday XI:

Stockdale, Iorfa, Ihiekwe, McGuinness, James, Mighten, Bakinson, Dele-Bashiru, Bannan, Windass, Smith.

Shrewsbury XI:

Marosi, Leahy, Pennington, Moore, Winchester, Street, Bayliss, Dunkley, Saydee, Shipley, Flanagan.

Wednesday won’t have the chance to leapfrog into second place after Ipswich Town beat Exeter City away from home, but they do need to try and close the gap once again.

