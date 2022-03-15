Shock changes for Sheffield Wednesday as Accrington Stanley come to Hillsborough - Dominic Iorfa returns
Darren Moore has rung the changes for Sheffield Wednesday as they take on Accrington Stanley this evening.
Moore decided to bring Dominic Iorfa back into the XI for the first time since back in October last year, while Liam Palmer and Callum Paterson also come into the starting line-up as Lee Gregory, Lewis Gibson and Lee Gregory all make way – Gibson doesn’t make the bench at all.
There is good news on the Owls front as Chey Dunkley makes his way back into the matchday squad for the first time this year after he limped off during the defeat to Sunderland in the last game of 2021.
Wednesday XI: Bailey Peacock-Farrell, Liam Palmer, Dominic Iorfa, Sam Hutchinson, Jordan Storey, Marvin Johnson, George Byers, Massimo Luongo, Barry Bannan, Callum Paterson, Saido Berahino.
Accrington XI: Toby Savin, Harvey Rodgers, Ethan Hamilton, Ross Sykes, Matt Butcher, Harry Pell, Colby Bishop, Sean McConville, Michael Nottingham, Rosier Longelo, Marcel Lewis.