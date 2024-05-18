Shock as former Sheffield Wednesday released despite award-winning season

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

There is shock in the Derby County fanbase today after former Sheffield Wednesday goalkeeper, Joe Wildsmith, was named on the club’s released list.

The ex-Owl was a regular for the Rams as they secured automatic promotion out of League One this season, and went on to win the Golden Glove and Save of the Season during an impressive campaign.

So the announcement that he will not be staying has been greeted by surprise, with many County fans replying on social media about how confused they were about the decision.

A statement from the club today read, in part, “Striker Dwight Gayle, midfielder and captain Conor Hourihane, goalkeeper Scott Loach, midfielder Korey Smith, striker Martyn Waghorn and goalkeeper Joe Wildsmith are to move on after the club submitted its retained list...

“Goalkeeper Wildsmith, 28, departs after two years with Derby. During that time, he recorded 96 appearances in all competitions and was the winner of the League One Golden Glove for the 2023/24 season.

“In the Rams’ promotion push he made what turned out to be the Save of the Season with a vital stop in the first half of the 1-0 home win over promotion rivals Bolton Wanderers in March…

“Derby County wishes to thank every departing player for their contributions throughout their respective periods at the club, including playing their part in the memorable achievement of the club securing promotion back to the Championship in the 2023/24 season, as well as wishing them the very best of luck in the future.”