A fever dream second half sent Sheffield Wednesday to a spiralling 6-2 defeat against Watford on Saturday. Here’s the verdict of our Owls writer Alex Miller.

What on earth happened there, then?

It seems a simplistic question, but it was the one that enveloped Hillsborough on Saturday evening like a hangover after a night of drunken misadventure; the sort of night that starts in high spirits and promises great things before one of the more ‘colourful characters’ drops his trousers and takes a leak on the dancefloor.

Because Sheffield Wednesday’s defeat to Watford on Saturday had promised so much. Save for a softly surrendered opening goal that left players gawping at one another in confusion, they were excellent. They’d popped the ball around joyously, they’d been a serious threat at set pieces and they’d taken control of the game. They were dominant, they scored a belting goal and they could’ve had another couple. The buoyant applause received from the crowd reflected as much. Wednesday were going to win.

And then they weren’t. Because they didn’t. The second half was a mad fever dream in which the home side kept hitting themselves in the head with a shovel. Watford were the grateful beneficiaries and had more than a hand in the Owls’ demise, Giorgi Chakvetadze turning tormentor, Tom Ince following behind him and Vakoun Issouf Bayo scoring four. But the in truth the story walking away from S6 wasn’t of the Hornets blowing the home side away; it was of how Wednesday turned one of their most fluent halves of football this season into an aperitif to their worst.

The score line as it may, the defeat doesn’t present Wednesday as a terrible Championship side the same way a 4-0 win over Plymouth Argyle didn’t crown them as a picture of second tier dominance. For an afternoon, though, they were a confusing one.

Danny Röhl’s pre-match press conference touched on themes of a newly robust Owls, a side that fights back from in-game setbacks to wrestle back momentum. It also warned that Watford were a side who had the quality to hurt opponents in a moment. Wednesday were in form and impressive in how they’d strode to a run of one defeat in seven, back-to-back comeback wins on the road showed a steel and they’d taken a Premier League outfit to the brink of upset just a few days earlier. Football moods swing on the most recent occurrence, but the fact is that all those good things still exist on just the other side of 45 minutes’ dancefloor debauchery.

Another night out with the lads comes quickly and Röhl’s shell-shocked post-match delivered a desire to learn lessons fast before moving on to preparations for Norwich City on Tuesday where Wednesday plan to put that second half behind them and boogie once more. Colourful characters are not invited.