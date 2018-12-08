Shefield Wednesday 2-2 Rotherham United: On-the-whistle report from Hillsborough

Have your say

Sheffield Wednesday and Rotherham United played out an entertaining but error-strewn draw in the South Yorkshire derby at Hillsborough.

All four goals were scored within 20 minutes, either side of half-time.

The result does little to allay fears for the future of Owls boss Jos Luhukay.

Luhukay, who again Wednesday fans chanted for the dismissal of throughout the game, made three changes to the side which suffered a 4-2 loss at Blackburn last week.

The Owls hardly had a sniff in the opening quarter although Rotherham were hardly peppering Cameron Dawson's goal.

The game was consistently stopped due to a series of scrappy fouls being given away by both sides.

Adam Reach was put through by Barry Bannan just before the half-hour mark but the midfielder could only screw a shot wide.

Just as the half was coming to a close, Reach played a ball into Lucas Joao and he outmuscled two United defenders and finished coolly to make it 1-0.

But the visitors hit back in amazing fashion less than 20 seconds after the restart.

Will Vaulks played the ball down the line for Michael Smith and he fired beyond Dawson to restore parity.

Things then got worse for the hosts as Dawson's error propelled the Millers in front.

Richie Towell's effort looked routine enough but Dawson didn't get enough behind it and the ball trickled over the line.

Wednesday upped the ante after conceding in comical fashion and after a few close chances, Joao notched his second to make it 2-2.

The Portuguese rose highest to nod home sub Daniel Pudil's clipped cross.

Both teams toiled to try and grab a winner with Towell firing over before Atdhe Nuhiu blazed over an even better chance from six yards out as spoils were shared.

Owls: Dawson, Baker, Hector, Lees, Thorniley (Pudil 46), Fox, Reach, Bannan, Pelupessy (Matias 76), Joao, Nuhiu

Subs not used: Wildsmith, Palmer, Penney, Onomah, Fletcher

Rotherham: Rodak, Vyner, Wood, Ajayi, Mattock, Taylor, Vaulks, Towell, Forde (Wiles 74), Williams, Smith

Subs not used: Bilboe, Palmer, Raggett, Newell, Manning, Proctor