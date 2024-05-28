Watch more of our videos on Shots!

VfL Bochum 1848 pulled off a comeback of Sheffield Wednesday proportions to avoid relegation on Monday night.

Two defeats in a row at the end of the regular Bundesliga season meant that Die Unabsteigbaren would have to face off against Fortuna Düsseldorf in the relegation play-off, with the 2. Bundesliga outfit having finished third in the division below.

Like their counterparts over in Bochum’s twin city of Sheffield this time last year, the top-tier outfit went into the first leg as heavy favourites, so they got a rude awakening last week when they were hammered 3-0 by Düsseldorf and left facing the prospect of returning to the second division after three seasons out of it.

But despite being the away side, and walking out in front of a stadium with almost 52,000 fans in it, Bochum decided that they weren’t going to give up, and instead opted to take a leaf out of the Owls playbook.

Three goals – including a penalty – before the 70th minute took them level, and then they held their nerve in the penalty shootout to seal victory and maintain their place in the Bundesliga for next season.

Bochum, the city that has a road named in their honour in twin city, Sheffield, will experience top-flight football once more in 2024/25, but they’ll be hoping to avoid the sort of season that followed Wednesday’s big comeback against Peterborough United a year ago.

