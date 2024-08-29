‘Sheffield what?’ A peak behind the Sheffield Wednesday transfer window curtain from a reporter’s perspective
It’s the busiest time of year for us football journalists... This and January, of course. The insatiable desire for news and updates on the transfer front leads to loads of messages being sent left right and centre, and hopefully we’ve managed to bring you a few nuggets of gossip over the months that has eventually come to fruition.
We got my esteemed colleague, Alex Miller, on the show this week to talk about what it’s like covering a transfer window for the Owls, and try to give a bit of a peak behind the curtain in terms of how it all works. There’s also a story about a manager who we spent ages chasing, only to get a ‘Sheffield what?’ once tracked down.
You can see a snippet of the episode in the video at the top of the page, but for the full shabang you can catch it all right here - as well as on Shots TV, which is channel 262 on Freeview.
