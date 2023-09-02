Sheffield Wednesday’s XI for Leeds United sees interesting formation return

Sheffield Wednesday have named an interesting formation once again as they take on Leeds United this afternoon.

Wednesday take on Leeds for the first time since 2020, and have gone for a 3-4-2-1 line-up that sees Di’Shon Bernard, Bambo Diaby and Akin Famewo in a back three in front of Devis Vasquez - with Callum Paterson and Juan Delgado as the right wingbacks.

Barry Bannan and George Byers are in the middle behind Josh Windass and Lee Gregory, with the attacking pair sat slightly further back than the man chosen to lead the line, Michael Smith.

Here’s how the teams line up:

Sign up to our Sheffield Wednesday newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Wednesday won their last trip to Elland Road in 2020, with Jacob Murphy and Atdhe Nuhiu getting two late goals to seal victory - however the time before that, in 2019, ended in a 1-0 defeat.

Cameron Dawson, Dominic Iorfa and Bannan are the only three players left over from the matchday squad from that day.