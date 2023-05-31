Sheffield Wednesday midfielder, Will Vaulks, thinks that the Owls deserved to go up based on the strength of their League One campaign.

“We made hard work of it, I think, after a phenomenal season where we got 96 points. It would have won promotion every other time in history, that shows you that we deserved it over the course of the season.

“After Peterborough you’re thinking, ‘Wow, it’s a mountain to climb, how are we going to do that?’ and the second leg was outstanding from the players. I was on the bench watching, and they gave everything.

“I think we learned from that, and in extra time I could feel everyone kind of looking each other like, ‘Yeah, we’ve got this’.